Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.69% of iRhythm Technologies worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

