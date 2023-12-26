Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $22.06 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,847 shares of company stock worth $390,927. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

