Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,063 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Symbotic worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,229. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

