Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PTC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $174.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

