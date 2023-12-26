Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 66,326 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

