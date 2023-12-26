Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 84,388 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.31% of Cognex worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

