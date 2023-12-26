Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Ambarella worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 0.1 %

AMBA opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,619. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.