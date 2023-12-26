Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

