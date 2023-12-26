Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,611 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Snap worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Snap by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,161 shares of company stock worth $14,286,892.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

