Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,730 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.65% of Luminar Technologies worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

View Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.