Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,511 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

