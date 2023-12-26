Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,018 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $242.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $244.03.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

