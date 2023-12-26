Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 38,144 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,144 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

