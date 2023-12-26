Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

