Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,046 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,627,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $65.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.