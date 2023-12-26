Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.84

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.84 and last traded at $155.38, with a volume of 60779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,239,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

