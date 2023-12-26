Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Experian Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Experian’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.