Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.74. Exscientia shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 60,202 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Exscientia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 405,426 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Exscientia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

