Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Extendicare Price Performance

TSE:EXE traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,624. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$322.53 million during the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.3175646 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

