Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after buying an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

