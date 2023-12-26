EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 6.7%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.09. 244,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 796,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.