F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.43

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.43 and last traded at $180.24, with a volume of 40285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

F5 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.97.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,697 shares of company stock worth $2,074,575 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

