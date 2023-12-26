Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.34

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 79024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

