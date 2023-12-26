FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Amy B. Lane Purchases 200 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FDX stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.99. 3,534,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,736. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $171.55 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

