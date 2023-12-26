Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.99

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.90, with a volume of 9671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,194,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Ferguson by 16.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

