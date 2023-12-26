Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.97

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 19092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

