Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,863. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.