Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.57

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 127806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

