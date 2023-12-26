Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

FHLC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,524. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

