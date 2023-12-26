Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.08

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 4295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $832.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

