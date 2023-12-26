Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.45

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.45 and last traded at $144.22, with a volume of 161456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

