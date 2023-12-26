Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 417,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. 172,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,690. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

