Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.42

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 131519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

