Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.36

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 78069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
