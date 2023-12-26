Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 355,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 77,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 241,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

