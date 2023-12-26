Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.17

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 57070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

