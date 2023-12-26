FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 2.1%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 323,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,975,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

FIGS Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. Analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,690. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 27.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

