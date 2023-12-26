Financial 15 Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. 217,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.50. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

