Financial 15 Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of FTN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. 217,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.50. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$9.95.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Financial 15 Split
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.