Financial Comparison: FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) vs. H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services 11.62% 38.97% 6.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A H&E Equipment Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTAI Aviation and H&E Equipment Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

H&E Equipment Services has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Dividends

FTAI Aviation pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. H&E Equipment Services pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. H&E Equipment Services pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and H&E Equipment Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services $1.44 billion 1.36 $132.17 million $4.61 11.64

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The Used Equipment Sales segment sells used equipment from its rental fleet, as well as inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins from equipment customers. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new construction equipment through a professional sales force. The Parts Sales segment sells parts for the equipment customers, as well as offers for its rental fleet. The Repair and Maintenance Services segment provides maintenance and repair services to its rental fleet and equipment customers, as well as offers ongoing preventative maintenance services to industrial customers. It also provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company's rental fleet consists of aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and other general and specialty lines. It serves industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, maintenance contractors, and various other industrial account customers. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

