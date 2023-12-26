First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 12th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

FFMR traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. First Farmers Financial has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

