First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 12th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
FFMR traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. First Farmers Financial has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
