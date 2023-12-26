First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $13.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon
First Horizon Stock Performance
FHN stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.