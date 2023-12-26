First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $13.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,076,000 after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

