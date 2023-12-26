First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First National Financial Stock Performance

TSE FN traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.09. 49,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1115926 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders have purchased a total of 455,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,827,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

