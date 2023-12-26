First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.72

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 55096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.08.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

