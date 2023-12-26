First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.06

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $65.06, with a volume of 9579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 34.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.