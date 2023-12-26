First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.91

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.73, with a volume of 10977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.