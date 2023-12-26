First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.91

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.73, with a volume of 10977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

