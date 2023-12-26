First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 828,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 341,695 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $18.91.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 106,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

