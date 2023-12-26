First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,883 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LDSF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 12,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

