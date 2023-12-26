First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.42

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 4545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.