First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.42

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 4545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.