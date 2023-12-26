First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 23,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,534. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.