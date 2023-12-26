First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.51

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.51 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 115271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.4503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.