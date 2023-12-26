First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.51

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.51 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 115271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.4503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $685,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

